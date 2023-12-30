Red Velvet members Irene, Seulgi, and Wendy arrive in Manila ahead of their New Year's Eve countdown act at the Bonifacio Global City. Courtesy: Live MNL

MANILA -- Red Velvet members Irene, Seulgi, and Wendy have arrived in Manila ahead of their New Year's Eve countdown act at the Bonifacio Global City.

The concert's promoter, Live MNL, posted the pictures of the trio arriving at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

The trio are expected to perform at the New Year’s countdown event at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on December 31, joining local acts including Ely Buendia, KZ Tandingan, Zack Tabudlo, and Adie.

The group last visited the Philippines on May 8 for their "R to V" tour, sans Joy who was facing health issues at the time. Yeri and Joy are not included in the BGC countdown lineup.

