Kiki Coe ends 'Canada's Drag Race' season 4 journey

Kiki Coe. Photo from Kiki Coe's Instagram account.

Filipina drag queen Kiki Coe has ended her journey in "Canada's Drag Race" season 4.

In the seventh episode of the show that aired Friday, the six remaining queens were tasked to be in a "Rusical" about the life of the host Brooke Lynn Hytes.

Nearah Nuff and Venus received praised but it was Aurora Matrix who won her second challenge win, making her the frontrunner of the season.

While receiving good critiques, Melinda Verga landed in the bottom three but was saved.

Denim was up against Kiki Coe and had a lip sync battle to "Seven Day Fool" by Jully Black.

Kiki Coe ended her journey with 1 win under her belt for the design challenge.

Melinda is the only Filipina queen left the in the competition.

This is the first time the Canadian franchise included two Filipina queens in its roster.

Kyne was the first Filipina queen to join "Canada's Drag Race" in season 1, followed by Stephanie Prince and Kimmy Couture in seasons 2 and 3, respectively.

Kyne and Stephanie Prince ended their journey in 11th and 12th place, respectively, while Kimmy Couture made it to the Top 4.

"Drag Race Philippines" was recently renewed for a third season along with the Thai and French franchise.

Precious Paula Nicole and Captivating Katkat are the titleholders of "Drag Race Philippines," winning in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

