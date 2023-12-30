KD Estrada hopes to release new music in 2024

Photo from Star Cinema's Instagram account.

MANILA — Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate KD Estrada is hoping to release new music next year.

Originally known for his stint in "Idol Philippines," Estrada has been looking forward to being back in the music scene.

Estrada is currently in the cast of afternoon teleserye "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso."

"I want to release an album next year and I want to ... sana magkaroon ng fancon din or events for the fans so I can show my appreciation to them," he told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

The actor also shared how he's gotten closer with Alexa Ilacad and how he's busy with acting this year.

"Me and Alexa are closer in real life, it's not just work. Our relationship outside of work it's really close, we have a great friendship, a great bond," he said.

"Depende kasi sa love teams, maybe for them it's just work but for us we're actually close."

Ilacad, 22, and Estrada, 20, have been vocal about their love and admiration for each other since their “PBB” stint in 2021.

They have since become not only music and screen collaborators but also each other’s real-life confidants and rumored partners. Despite their being openly affectionate, Ilacad and Estrada have yet to officially confirm being a couple.

RELATED VIDEO: