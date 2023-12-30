Former VP Leni, Kiko Pangilinan attend special screening of 'Gomburza'

(UPDATED) Former Vice President Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan graced Angat Buhay's block screening of the award-winning Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “GOMBURZA” on Saturday at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Robredo was visibly moved by the film’s narrative, and shared her candid reaction saying, “Hindi ko inaasahan na ganun siya kaganda.”

Her response echoed the sentiments of fellow attendees, praising the film’s depth and portrayal of the rich Filipino history and culture.

MMFF Best Actor Cedrick Juan, alongside other cast members Enchong Dee and Elijah Canlas, and MMFF Best Director Pepe Diokno expressed their gratitude to the audience for choosing to spend their holiday season at the screening.

Enchong Dee expressed his appreciation for the audience and acknowledged their commitment to watching the film with them. “Thank you very much for your time. I know it’s Christmas time, it’s a holiday but you spent your precious time with us.”

Cedrick Juan reflected on the film’s impact and said, “Alam ko may mga puso sa inyo ang nagising sa panonood ng pelikulang ‘to. Isabuhay natin siya araw-araw kahit sa pinakamaliit na paraang kaya natin.” His words emphasized the film’s call to embody its message in everyday life.

As the screening concluded, the cast hoped that attendees would leave carrying with them the film’s impactful message advocating for the remembrance and appreciation of history and culture intertwined with the essence of heroism.

