Fil-Am actor finds his voice in children’s music as Ronnie Boy

LOS ANGELES — Ron Nery, Jr has been one of the many Filipino-American faces trying to navigate the entertainment industry as an actor, and musician. He’s appeared in TV series, and independent films, and is constantly auditioning.

Courtesy: Instagram @ronneryjr

One audition for Nickelodeon, however inspired Nery to bring his musical talents to a genre where Filipinos have been rare: Children’s music. This gave birth to his new persona “Ronnie Boy”.

“I have nephews and a niece. Basically, the music I was creating before wasn’t necessarily appropriate for them because I made adult music. I wanted to make something for them that they can listen to, I also auditioned for the host of 'Blue's Clues' years back, Nickelodeon liked me but they didn’t cast me. It definitely stuck in my mind that I had something special when it came to talking to children," Nery explained at an album launch party.

With a pair of album in just two years, Ronnie Boy has racked up millions of views with songs like “Burger”, “Clean Up Your Room”, and “Good Day”.

While his songs give kids fun catchy tunes, the music also tackles issues, from education to loneliness, and the challenges of growing up, such as “The IEP Song” which sheds light on independent education programs.

“When you think about a lot of the stuff on the internet and the media nowadays, a lot of it has bad influences out there, and I don’t think kids have enough good influences out there, all the more reason for me to create something that is good. Enjoy and have bounce to it,” he said.

For Nery, who’s also a working actor in Hollywood, the recent writers and actors strikes gave him as well as his team a chance to dive deeper into his Ronnie Boy persona, recently releasing his sophomore album “Big Kid Now”.

“My producers are really really good, we’re a great team and we write these songs really fast together and bang them out really fast, the strike came at a good time because if it wasn’t for the strike I would’ve never finished the album,” he recalled.

Nery has been following up his music by visiting more communities doing appearances and performances throughout the country, bringing in his positive messages for the little ones to dance to.