Celebrities end the year with loved ones

MANILA -- The year is about to end but Francine Diaz still managed to squeeze in recording her highly anticipated song in South Korea.

Other celebrities, however, are already on vacation mode, hoping to recharge before welcoming yet another busy year.

Among them is Ivana Alawi, who is vacationing in Japan per her posts on social media.

Meanwhile, Zanjoe Marudo is also in Japan vacation with girlfriend Ria Atayde's family. His Instagram post consists of the joyful bonding moments with Ria's family, including newlyweds Arjo and Maine, and Ria’s mom Sylvia Sanchez.

Gerald Anderson is likewise enjoying his time with Julia Barretto's family in the United States. They're joined by Julia’s mom Marjorie and siblings Dani, Leon, and Claudia.

The "AngBeki" trio of Angelica Panganiban, Bela Padilla, and Kim Chiu is finally complete, as Chiu has arrived in Los Angeles after vacationing in Balesin.

Kathryn Bernardo, after a busy and successful 2023, is spending quality time with her family during the holidays.