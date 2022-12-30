YG Entertainment teases new girl group for 2023

MANILA – Talent agency YG Entertainment has a New Year's gift to K-pop fans as it teased a new girl group for 2023.

On its Instagram account, YG Entertainment posted a photo of what appeared to be a 7-person girl group that will launched at the start of 2023.

“YG NEXT MOVEMENT #NEW GROUP,” its caption stated.

This development came just after South Korean boy group iKON decided to leave the agency.

YG Entertainment is behind some of the biggest K-pop groups in the world such as the now-defunct 2NE1, Blackpink, BIGBANG, WINNER, and Treasure.

The talent agency on Friday released a statement announcing the departure of iKON.

"Hello, This is YG Entertainment. We would like to announce that after a long and careful discussion with iKON... we all have mutually agreed to end the exclusive management contract in respect of each other's opinions," the statement read.

Earlier this year, iKON released their 4th mini album titled "Flashback." The group was part of the "K-pop Masterz 2" event in Manila last September.

RELATED VIDEO