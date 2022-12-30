Sid Lucero reunites with his first film director Adolf Alix

MANILA -- For his film debut, award-winning actor Sid Lucero worked with megman Adolf Alix, Jr. in the drama, “Donsol” (2006), also the latter’s maiden directorial salvo.

Through the years, Lucero has done a number of films in different genres with Alix, from horror to drama to romance – “Tambolista” (2007), “Batanes” (2007), “Aurora” (2009), “Muli” (2010) and “Death March” (2013).

Lucero even bagged his second Urian best actor trophy for Alix’s “Muli,” where he essayed a former seminarian-turned-revolutionary who meets a young lawyer (Cogie Domingo). Lucero’s first Urian came in 2007 for Ellen Ramos and Paolo Villaluna’s “Selda.”

After nearly a decade since Lucero and Alix worked together, they are teaming up anew for the director's latest film project “Bugso.”

“I always say yes before reading the script when it comes to Direk Adolf,” Lucero told ABS-CBN News. “That’s the kind of trust I have with him. He just asked me to do a project and I’ll do it. I have so much trust in him.

“I have this way of just saying what’s on my mind, especially if I’m emotionally not ready for what I need to do or I’m confused. Direk has known me long enough to get me out of that and get me everything that goes on in my head.”

Even if “Bugso” is a sexy drama, Lucero had no hesitation in accepting the film. “I just asked what the film was all about and then I said yes. Go.”

The theme of “Bugso” is based on a real-life story of a prostitute. In the climax of the film, there is a scene that is very physical and crucial. At the same time, it was very emotionally draining. The film opens on Vivamax on December 30.

“The way that this film was put together is a little bit of everything for everybody,” Lucero said. “We all know that Vivamax has a particular genre that caters to a particular kind of audience. Why are so many people watching?

“These simple stories we have, they are small patches of truth. It’s just a little window to what we’ve already been doing. People get consumed by seeing these images onscreen. They tend to forget these are based on true stories. They’re happening.

“That’s why the little messages packaged in this kind of film, I wish it gets to the audience. It’s nothing but a reflection of who we really are here in the Philippines. Not to get confused with all the skin.”

Even if he is an award-winning actor, Lucero does no carry that tag the minute he leaves the house. He never sees himself as “Sid Lucero” in front of the camera or even behind it.

“I try to carry myself the same way everywhere,” he said. “How I am at home or how I am everywhere. I always present myself as one who is very approachable who can talk about anything. I try not to see myself as an actor.

“In fact, the first thing I do when I meet people, I tend to say things that usually embarrass myself. I guess it’s my way of saying it’s something you can’t talk about. At the same time, I always love who I’m working with even before I meet them.

“That’s what I love about acting. It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been doing it. The difference is who you’re doing it with. It doesn’t matter if the person is still there a long time because only that person can express or convey to be their best character their way, no matter where their imagination comes from.

“I always try to project myself in a way that I can be approached and you can talk to me about anything. We can rehearse as many times as you want. I don’t want to overstep because I know everybody goes through a process like I do.”

Lucero, whose real name is Timothy Mark Pimentel Eigenmann, grew up in a prominent family whose world is into acting.

“There’s a very, very clear definition of what fame can do to you,” he maintained. “Bata pa lang kami, we were already brought up in such a way that we are in this [showbiz] world.

“I don’t know what it’s like because I don’t know any other world. Anything has such a big factor the way we carry ourselves especially the ones who came after and the ones who belong to a generation of actors.

“I’m game with anything as long as I’m comfortable with the people I’m working with. Sometimes, it’s not anymore important to me if the voice of the film is the same as my voice or if I agree with it or not.

“As long as it should be a nice experience and people are giving me a chance, I’m good with that.”

