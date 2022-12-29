Sarah G ends year with new single 'Sansinukob, Salamat'

Singer-actress Sarah Geronimo. Viva Records

MANILA — Pop superstar Sarah Geronimo is closing her comeback year fittingly with a song about gratitude, released midnight Friday as a new single to also usher in 2023.

Titled “Sansinukob, Salamat,” the upbeat tune aims to inspire, with lyrics of encouragement addressed to the listener who may be hurdling challenges.

In the three-minute track, Geronimo sings words of affirmation, ensuring someone of her presence and expressing gratitude for their being part of her life.

Credited as writer of “Sansinukob, Salamat” is Sam Benwick, with Civ Fontanilla s producer.

Billed as a digital single, “Sansinukob, Salamat” came just two months after she released back-to-back tracks in October — “Dati-Dati” and “Cuore.”

Since then, Geronimo has also resumed her TV appearances, notably on “ASAP Natin ‘To” and “It’s Showtime,” more than two years after her last ABS-CBN stage performance.

“Excited po ako for the coming year dahil akalain niyo po marami-rami surprises ko sa inyo mga Popsters,” she teased during her “It’s Showtime” guesting last week.

Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to actor Matteo Guidicelli.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC