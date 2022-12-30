MANILA -- Star Magic head and ABS-CBN's Head of TV Production Lauren Dyogi recently had the chance to meet Grammy-winning Fil-Am artist H.E.R.

Dyogi shared a video showing him and his daughter, Lian Kyla, and other Star Magic artists meeting the international artist.

"[Lian Kyla] and I, together with other Star Magic artists, had the honor of meeting Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson aka H.E.R. at the MYX event in Sheraton Hotel tonight. Nakakatuwang makilala ang isang sikat na Fil-American singer-songwriter who was maintained her humility and pride of being a Filipino," he said.

"Thank you, Gabby, for being so humble and amiable, and for making us proud of being Pinoy! Cheers to great Filipino talent!" he added.

The Filipino-American R&B singer singer celebrated Christmas in the Philippines.

Last April, H.E.R. won the Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Fight for You." She was up for 8 nominations.

This year, she bagged the role of Belle in ABC's "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration."