MANILA -- Singer KZ Tandingan turned to social media to share her sweet birthday message for her husband, singer TJ Monterde.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Tandingan praised Monterde for being a kind and loving person.

"Just two words: 'Happy birthday.' Well, three more: 'I love you,'" she wrote.

"You are the kindest, most loving, and most understanding person, and I can’t even explain how amazing my life has been with you in it. I just wish you could see yourself through my eyes, my love," she added.

The two got engaged in December 2019, after nearly five years of being a couple.

A singer-songwriter from Cagayan de Oro, Monterde met Tandingan through their common friends, Kedevon and Martin Nievera.

Just last August, Tandingan and Monterde celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Related video: