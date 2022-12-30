Dimples Romana and Boyet Ahmee. Photo from Romana's Instagram page/Nice Print Photography

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana and her husband Boyet Ahmee marked their 21st anniversary as a couple on Friday, December 30.

Romana turned to social media to share her sweet message for her husband, who is now in Australia based on her post.

In the caption of her Instagram upload, Romana thanked Ahmee for giving his best for her and their children.

"(December 30, 2001) 12.30.01 was when we started dating. So really, as a couple today we turn 21. Time flew by so quickly and though the ride wasn't always smooth, the days weren't always sunny, I will forever be grateful that with that 'yes' came three beautiful children and a family life some can only pray for," she said. "Thank you, Tata, for always doing your best for me and the kids. For the gift of love and more importantly for me, the gift of friendship."

"The kids and I will always honor you and the things you do for us every day. They will always have a dad they can rely on to love them, protect them, and give them his time. We love you," she added.

Just last June, the couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary. They have three children -- Callie, Alonzo, and Elio.



Currently, Romana is one of the stars of ABS-CBN's series "The Iron Heart," which is available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, JeepneyTV, TV5, and iWantTFC.

