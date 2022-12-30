Photos from Ulysses Lustre's Facebook page

MANILA – Ulysses Lustre sure is a proud father to award-winning actress Nadine Lustre.

Ulysses took to social media to share some snaps of his daughter’s achievements in showbiz, just after Nadine took home the Metro Manila Film Festival Best Actress plum for her performance in the horror film “Deleter.”

On Facebook, Nadine’s dad uploaded a photo of her Gawad Urian and FAMAS Best Actress trophies.

He also shared other recognitions of the actress, which include several Box Office Entertainment Awards and MYX Awards.

“Waiting for the new one to come home. Thank you so much, fans and supporters. Don't stop believing,” he said in the caption.

He also took pride of Nadine’s talent and hard work that allowed the actress to thrive in the industry even without a love team.

“Congratulations, Ate! With real talent, hard work, and determination, you have proven that 'Love Teams' can be... Deleted,” he added.

Aside from the Best Actress award given to Nadine, the 7-trophy haul of “Deleter” also include Best Picture, Best Director for Mikhail Red, Best Cinematography for Ian Guevarra, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, and Best Editing.

The psychological thriller film follows the story of Lyra (Lustre) while a “mysterious vengeful presence” starts to hound her as she also struggles to escape her “own troubled past.”

It is Lustre’s second big-screen offering after she resumed her acting career this year with “Greed,” following a three-year hiatus during which she focused on music.

Related video: