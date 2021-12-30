WATCH: SB19 drop ‘SLMT’ official music video

Watch more on iWantTFC

Pinoy supergroup SB19 have dropped the official music video of their latest song “SLMT” following the release of the official soundtrack of the MMFF movie “Love At First Stream.”

Just before crossing 2022, the trending P-pop group uploaded on YouTube the music video, which has garnered close to 20,000 views just two hours since its release.

Earlier this month, ABS-CBN Star Music dropped the lyric video of SB19’s “No Stopping You.”

“SB19 is going to keep that fire burning,” the record label said, with a photo of the group inside a recording studio.

SB19’s collaboration with Star Music and Star Cinema caps a packed year for the group, which staged three concerts this year, on top of dozens of live performances and their nominations in the Billboard and MTV Europe music awards.

Earlier this week, SB19’s “Bazinga” claimed the top spot on Billboard’s weekly Hot Trending Songs chart, replacing “Butter” of K-pop superstars BTS.

Billboard announced on its website that SB19 jumped from No. 8 to the first place after getting 1.5 million Twitter mentions, up by 67%, in the tracking week, which ran from November 26 through December 2.

They reclaimed the top spot from “Butter” in the Twitter-powered list for the week of December 25 — its second non-consecutive week at No. 1.

“Butter,” meanwhile, has so far ruled the chart for a total of six weeks.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC