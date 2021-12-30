Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Newbie actress Rans Rifol is still on cloud nine days after winning best supporting actress in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival for her performance in “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon.”

In an interview on TeleRadyo’s “Sakto” on Thursday, Rifol said she did not expect to win anything since this is her first movie.

“Hindi na po talaga ako nag-expect. Kung may nomination po talaga ako, super happy na po ako doon. Grateful po ako doon. Lagi kong sinasabi na matapos lang namin 'yung pelikula, isa na siyang karangalan para sa akin. Itong pelikula na ito, sumasalamin talaga sa nangyayari ngayon,” she said.

“Dahil will din po ni Lord na manalo tayo, sobrang blessed,” she added.

Rifol's co-stars in the film, Charo Santo Concio and Daniel Padilla, also got the best actress and the special jury prize, respectively.

"Kun Maupay Man It Panahon" also bagged the following awards: second best picture, the Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award, best production design, and best visual effects.

When asked about how she feels about Concio’s statement that she was perfectly cast in the movie, Rifol said it’s like winning an award as well.

“Nakaka-flatter talaga ng sobra. 'Yung makasama mo lang si ma’am Charo bilang katrabaho, bilang actress, sobrang pribilehiyo na po para sa akin. Para sabihin ni ma’am Charo [na perfect ako for the role], hindi pa ako nakakatulog after noon,” she said.

"Kun Maupay Man It Panahon" follows a family in the aftermath of super typhoon Yolanda.

It has drawn critical acclaim internationally, clinching a special award at the Locarno Film Festival and the best director trophy for Carlo Francisco Manatad at the London East Asia Film Festival.

This year's MMFF opened on Christmas Day and will run until January 8. Owing to eased lockdown measures, it screens entries in cinemas unlike the 2020 edition, when it held the entire festival virtually.