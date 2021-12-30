Lily (Lorna Tolentino) and Aurora (Sharon Cuneta) come face to face in the December 29 episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Screen veterans and long-time friends Sharon Cuneta and Lorna Tolentino finally came face to face in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” on Wednesday, in a tension-filled scene indicating a brewing conflict between their characters.

In the episode titled “Api,” Lily (Tolentino) visited Don Ignacio (Tommy Abuel), who remained under intensive care, with the ulterior motive of seeing whether she could push through with her plans of seizing his operations.

Arriving at the hospital, she met for the first time Don Ignacio’s estranged daughter, Aurora (Cuneta) who, unknown to Lily, has a romantic past with President Oscar Hidalgo (Rowell Santiago).

Lily, the first lady, successfully took over the Palace after poisoning Oscar, putting him in a coma, and replacing him with an impostor who does her bidding.

While the real Oscar remains in hiding — after regaining consciousness and learning of his wife’s betrayal — his impersonator Mariano (Santiago) has convinced the public that the president supports Lily’s election bid for the same position.

Aurora, too, has been led to believe that Oscar remains happily married to Lily, after seeing a news report on the first lady’s presidential bid, with Mariano at her side.

Oblivious of Aurora’s history with Oscar, Lily exchanged pleasantries with her, but appeared to sense some tension given Aurora’s cold welcome.

The closing scene signaled that a conflict would soon unfold between the two characters.

While that may be the case in “Ang Probinsyano,” in real life Cuneta and Tolentino are close friends whose ties date back decades. They finally reunited when Cuneta joined the cast of the ABS-CBN series in November.

Tolentino has referred to Cuneta as her “guiding light,” while the latter has said she treasures their “true and reliable friendship.”

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights and is accessible on several platforms: Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.