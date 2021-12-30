Camille (Janine Gutierrez) confronts Laviña (Terese Loyzaga)

MANILA — A miscarriage and a woman obsessed, among other dramatic conflicts, are seen in the trailer for the nearing finale of the primetime series “Marry Me, Marry You.”

In the trailer released this week, Camille (Janine Gutierrez) and Andrei (Paulo Avelino) find out that the latter fathered a child with his ex-girlfriend Patricia (Iana Bernarndez).

The discovery comes after Camille’s miscarriage, compounding her insecurity about not being able to bear a child, despite Andrei’s insistence that it only serves to strengthen their relationship.

Still grieving, Camille also finds out that Andrei’s stepmother Laviña (Teresa Loyzaga) witnessed the incident that led to her miscarriage, but did nothing to help.

Glimpses of the ensuing confrontations, between Camille and Laviña, Camille and Patricia, and Camille and Andrei cast doubt as to a happy ending for the couple.

The finale week, in fact, is dubbed “Merrily Ever After?”, indicating some level of uncertainty.

“Marry Me, Marry You” is due to conclude in January.

Directed by Dwein Baltazar and Jojo Saguin, “Marry Me, Marry You” can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, A2Z Channel 11, TFC, with two-day advance releases on iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.