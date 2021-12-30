LOOK: Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez go glamping

MANILA -- Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez went on an outdoor adventure in Tanay, Rizal with their son, Nate.

The celebrity couple enjoyed the greenery and fresh air during their glamping trip at Viewscape Nature's Park, as seen in photos they shared on Instagram.

"Glamping pala ang tawag dito!" Alcasid said in one of his posts.

Just last week, Alcasid and Velasquez celebrated their 11th anniversary as a married couple.

Their son, Nathaniel James or Nate, turned 10 last November 8.

Both Alcasid and Velasquez are mainstays in the ABS-CBN concert variety program “ASAP Natin To,” which airs every Sunday.