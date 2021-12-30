Could Lovi Poe be any more of a “Friends” fan?

In her last Instagram update, the actress shared that she spent Christmas day watching actor Jon Lovitz reenact in person a scene from the first season of “Friends.”

“Such a fun Christmas Day, which was made extra special with my favorite F.R.I.E.N.D.S. guest star @jon_lovitz doing the reenactment of ‘Smack my ass and call me Judy,’” Poe wrote in the caption.

In the photo she posted, Poe can be seen wearing a “Friends” Christmas sweater while posing beside Lovitz himself.

The line Poe mentioned in the caption was Lovitz’ dialogue in the popular sitcom’s “The One with the Stoned Guy” episode where he was playing Steve, a restaurateur looking for a new chef.

Aside from “The One with the Stoned Guy,” Lovitz also appeared in Season 9 of “Friends” where he had a blind date with Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel Green.

Poe is currently in the United States to spend the holidays with her mom.