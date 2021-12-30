Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Lovi Poe all smiles with 'Friends' guest star Jon Lovitz

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 30 2021 11:58 AM | Updated as of Dec 30 2021 11:59 AM

Could Lovi Poe be any more of a “Friends” fan?

In her last Instagram update, the actress shared that she spent Christmas day watching actor Jon Lovitz reenact in person a scene from the first season of “Friends.”

“Such a fun Christmas Day, which was made extra special with my favorite F.R.I.E.N.D.S. guest star @jon_lovitz doing the reenactment of ‘Smack my ass and call me Judy,’” Poe wrote in the caption.

In the photo she posted, Poe can be seen wearing a “Friends” Christmas sweater while posing beside Lovitz himself.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lovi Poe (@lovipoe)

The line Poe mentioned in the caption was Lovitz’ dialogue in the popular sitcom’s “The One with the Stoned Guy” episode where he was playing Steve, a restaurateur looking for a new chef. 

Aside from “The One with the Stoned Guy,” Lovitz also appeared in Season 9 of “Friends” where he had a blind date with Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel Green.

Poe is currently in the United States to spend the holidays with her mom.

