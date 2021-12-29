LOOK: Loisa Andalio wows with bombshell figure

MANILA—Followers of Loisa Andalio had to do a double take when the actress posted on Tuesday a selfie where she is seen sporting a nude, skin-tight bodysuit.

Andalio shared the snaps to mark a milestone on Instagram, writing, “Happy 9.9M IG world… Road to 10M”.

In the comments, several of her followers said they initially thought she was naked, as the outfit’s color nearly matched her skin tone.

“Akala ko walang damit!” went similar comments.

Others, meanwhile, were wowed by Andalio’s fit figure.

life is good ☁️🌊🏝👙📸💙✨ pic.twitter.com/TadkJINEoX — Loisa Andalio (@iamAndalioLoisa) December 28, 2021

Just a day prior, she also shared a mirror selfie where she wears a 2-piece that flaunts her trim waist.

The series of sexy photos were taken during Andalio’s Boracay getaway with reel and real-life partner Ronnie Alonte.

The two are gearing up for a packed 2022, with starring roles in back-to-back ABS-CBN series, “The Goodbye Girl” and “Love in 40 Days.”