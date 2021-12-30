MANILA -- Celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla could not hide their excitement after finally getting a photo with Hidilyn Diaz, the Philippines' first Olympic gold medalist.

Bernardo shared their moment together on Instagram, with the caption: "Literally flexing because we got to take a photo with our champ."

"So happy to finally meet her in person."

The KathNiel tandem met Diaz during ABS-CBN's Christmas Special event, which was aired last December 18.

Diaz brought pride and glory to the Philippines after she reached the top podium in the women’s 55kg of weightlifting in Tokyo last July.

She bested 8 other competitors in her category, including world-record holder Liao Qiuyun of China.