LOOK: Charlie Dizon sizzles in El Nido

MANILA – Charlie Dizon surprised many of her followers with her swimsuit photos in El Nido, Palawan.

The actress joined the family of her “Viral Scandal” co-star, Dimples Romana, in their beach getaway.

“Piece of paradise,” she simply wrote in the caption of her photos, with the majestic view of the beach and the limestone cliffs as the background.

Her post caught the attention of not just netizens, but also of Dizon's colleagues in showbiz.

Among those who complimented Dizon for her beautiful shots were Sue Ramirez, Kaori Oinuma, Kaila Estrada, Maxene Magalona, Ria Atayde, and Cai Cortez

In a separate post, Dizon thanked Romana for letting her join their family vacation.