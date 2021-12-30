MANILA – Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera are celebrating their seventh anniversary as a married couple.

To mark the occasion, Dantes took to Instagram to share a photo of them on their wedding day seven years ago.

“One of the highlights of our wedding day for me was Marian’s walk. She was accompanied by the majestic voices of the Ateneo and La Salle Boy’s choir to the tune of Angelo Badalamenti’s 'The Beach' theme score, as orchestrated by my grade school music teacher Ms. Daisy Marasigan,” he wrote.

Although the choir’s faces are out of focus in the photo he shared, Dantes said: “the memory of how glorious and magical that moment was is a core memory of mine and will forever have that ‘tindig balahibo’ mark.”

The actor then greeted his wife a happy anniversary.

Meanwhile, Rivera kept her greeting simple while also sharing a sweet photo of them together.

In the caption, she wrote, “Today, tomorrow, always. #HappyAnniversaryDada.”

Dantes and Rivera have two children, Zia and Sixto.