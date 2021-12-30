MANILA -- Dimples Romana and her husband Boyet Ahmee marked their 20th anniversary as a couple on Thursday, December 30.

On Instagram, the Kapamilya actress uploaded a beach photo of her and Ahemee to mark their special occasion.

Based on her social media posts, Romana and her family are now having an adventure in El Nido, Palawan.

"We have journeyed far, my love. I pray you remember how much my love for you has withstood time and boundaries," she said.

Just last June, the couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary. They have two children, Callie and Alonzo.

Currently, Romana is one of the lead stars of ABS-CBN's series "Viral Scandal," which is available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, JeepneyTV, A2Z Channel 11, and TV5.

