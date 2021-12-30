Alexa Ilacad now has 3 million followers on Instagram

MANILA -- Newly evicted "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity" housemate Alexa Ilacad now has over 3 million followers on Instagram.

On Wednesday night, Ilacad uploaded a photo for all her fans and followers to mark her new social media milestone.

"Fresh start. Happy 3M, IG fam," she said in the caption.

Ilacad, a former child star, ended her "PBB" journey last Sunday after receiving the least number of "save" votes.

Singer KD Estrada was also evicted from the popular yellow house.

The five remaining "PBB" housemates include singer Anji Salvacion, internet sensation Daisy “Madam Inutz” Lopez, volleyball player Alyssa Valdez, comedian Brenda Mage, and beauty queen Samantha Bernardo.

According to Big Brother or Kuya, the two victors will be named this weekend.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.

