Alexa asks Anji: ‘Why did you play with KD’s feelings?’

Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

Did Anji Salvacion play with KD Estrada’s feelings?

Salvacion had to answer some of the intriguing questions about her stay inside the house as she faced Ogie Diaz and all the former celebrity housemates in the final task for the 10-million diamonds challenge in “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Dubbed as “Final 5 Tell All”, all remaining housemates should answer questions from Diaz and the evictees from the house to prove that they are worthy for the Top 2 spots in the competition.

For Salvacion, she was asked by Alexa Ilacad about allegedly playing with Estrada’s feelings, who previously admitted having an interest on the showbiz newcomer.

She denied the accusation and reiterated that she is not ready for any commitment yet.

“I am not actually playing his feelings. The thing is, I am not ready for anything na that person wants to. I really want to respect my parents. I already told him about that. I already told my boundaries to him. And he knows that,” Salvacion said.

But Diaz appeared to be not convinced with Salvacion’s answer and asked a follow-up question. He asked if she is a true friend or a "traitor" to Estrada after giving nomination points to the latter several times.

Salvacion defended herself and explained that she used to blame herself whenever Estrada would have anxiety attacks.

“I am still a friend but during those times sa sarili ko, lahat ng nangyayari kay KD is bine-blame ko yung sarili ko. And I couldn't handle the pain and to see him in pain din. And to think na every time he has an attack, I blame myself at that time,” she said.

Meanwhile, volleyball star Alyssa Valdez was also placed in hot water when Kyle Echarri asked her about being transparent on gossip circulating inside the house.

“Hindi ko talaga alam lahat ng tsismis but I would say there are right timing sa pagsabi ng bawat saloobin ng bawat isa. We have different ways on how to find unity and relay also the messages. Siguro, I had my way also to find unity kahit may tsismisan,” Valdez quipped.

Brenda Mage, Madam Inutz, and Samantha Bernardo are also set to face Diaz and the ex-housemates, who will give votes to the housemate they deem deserving to be in the Top 2.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.