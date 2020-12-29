Trailer: High school 'bully' becomes 'Mr. Right' years later in 'MMK's' 2021 opener

MANILA — “Maalaala Mo Kaya” is opening the new year with a “kilig” offering, as it shares the real-life story of high school classmates who reconnect and find love decades later.

Harapin ang bagong taon na puno ng pagmamahal at pag-asa para sa panibagong simula! 💕



Tunghayan ang second chance sa pag-ibig ni Vagelyn sa #MMKChoose2Love1 ngayong Sabado, 9PM sa Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC at A2Z Channel 11! pic.twitter.com/9u0B6h3WKi — MMKOfficial (@MMKOfficial) December 29, 2020

The long-running drama anthology released on Tuesday the trailer of the episode, which stars Angel Aquino and Adrian Alandy.

Set in Dubai, the story follows a single mom (Aquino) who tries her luck at finding romance anew. Giving up after a number of failed attempts, she comes face to face with her high school “bully” — a fresh prospect.

Written by Mae Rose Batacan and directed by Raz dela Torre, the episode will air on January 2, Saturday.

Hosted by Charo Santos, “MMK” releases episodes weekly and can be viewed via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).