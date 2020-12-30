'Section St. Valentine' to stream on WeTV PH in January

MANILA – A web series that tells a compelling story about the strange times everyone currently lives in is coming exclusively to WeTV Philippines and WeTV/iflix next month.

Titled “Section St. Valentine: The Disappearance of Divine,” the show takes a look at how the new normal impacts the lives of its central characters.

The series opens at the start of the new school year with new protocols announced. Divine, James, Matthew, Anna, Brian, and Valiant are high school classmates at the Manila International School. All classes are to be conducted online. As the professor starts the roll call, one student – Divine – is noticeably missing.

The main characters will be finding out throughout the series what happened to Divine and where she could have possibly gone to.

With Divine missing, it will send her classmates on a hunt to discover the truth. They will troll digital channels and social media, and join secret online meetings as they try to trace her whereabouts.

It remains to be seen if they will find her before it’s too late.

Created by writer and director Philip King, “Section St. Valentine” features a cast of up-and-coming young stars who show a different side to how the young are living with the new normal.

Leading the cast are Arielle Roces as Divine, Royce Cabrera as James, Jem Macatuno as Matthew, Aedel Peña as Anna, Raphael Robes as Brian, Polo Laurel as Valiant, and Thamara Pacursa as Helena.

All episodes of the series were filmed during the lockdown and they will be available for streaming on January 15.