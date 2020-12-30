Jewel Mische shares how 'godly courtship' set foundation for her marriage

MANILA – Jewel Mische and her American husband, Alister Kurzer, marked their sixth anniversary early this week.

She marked the occasion by sharing on social media their love story and how a "godly courtship" set the foundation for their marriage.

"Courting was so kilig and fun but hard! We didn't kiss, cuddle, lay together, or anything else. We barely hugged and we talked about everything," she said.

With that going on for two years and two months, Mische admitted it was not easy for either of them "because human flesh likes to deceive us."

"I had to be reminded many times of the bigger picture," she said. "One time, a friend challenged me and asked, 'Are you sure he's not gay?' Psh. It was our choice to set boundaries."

Mische said they needed those boundaries since they already knew "how our 'equipment' worked" and "we didn't need to test it out because we were serious in wanting to honor God."

For Mische and Kurzer, not being physical forced them to develop their relationship emotionally.

"It forced us to communicate. And because our visions weren't clouded by sin and sex, we could really see each other's flaws," she said.

Mische said she could not wait to share with their kids the journey they took as a couple.

"It's possible to have a godly courtship in a wicked dating world. God answered my prayer for a man that wouldn't kiss me till our wedding day even though everyone told me I was crazy," she said.

To end her post, Mische thanked Kurzer for finding his way to her.

"Thank you for finding me. Thank you for waiting for me. Thank you for courting me. Thank you for marrying me. Thank you for leading our family. Here's to forever and may we continue to honor the Lord with this union," she said.

Related video: