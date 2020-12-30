Ben&Ben ends 2020 with a bang, starts new youth campaign in 2021

MANILA - Ben&Ben continues to make waves at yearend with a succession of notable musical collaborations and advocacies.

This December, after their collaboration with Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla in the hit music video "Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay," brothers Miguel Benjamin and Paolo Benjamin Guico and their team surprised the public with their protest song titled "Kapangyarihan" following the latest police violence involving a mother and son in Paniqui, Tarlac.

The song speaks of injustice and impunity, as well as the power of the people to make changes.

Ben&Ben also sprang a new surprise by forging a new partnership with a telecommunications firm for a new campaign to inspire the Filipino youth.

According to an announcement by Smart Communications, it was "easy to find a common ground with Ben&Ben with their passion, transparency, and other values they stand for."

The media disclosure came with a video of Ben&Ben’s performance of their song "War" about solidarity with frontliners and other citizen’s causes.

The band has scored well-loved hits since 2019 with hits including "Araw-araw," "Pagtingin," "Kathang Isip," "Ride Home," and "Maybe the Night."

Their songs also highlighted the 2019 Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino film, "Last Song Syndrome (LSS): The Movie."

The band is also grateful that they have been just been named by Spotify as the Philippines’ number one most streamed artist ahead of BTS, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and BLACKPINK with 380.7 million streams.

"You don’t get to #1 without the hearts of people who lift you up and the stories that connect us all," the band said in their appreciation post on Instagram.

Ben&Ben bids farewell to the passing year in the virtual New Year countdown online concert "Byebye2020" with over 20 local and international artists from various record labels. The event will also feature performances of Moira Dela Torre, Darren Espanto, SB19, Itchyworms, Elha Nympha, Maximillian, Peach Tree Rascals, and others.

Targeted to run for a continuous six hours, the virtual event will be streamed live on multiple platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and more on December 31 from 7 p.m. onwards.

