Regine Velasquez to 'shake up' repeat concert

MANILA - Asia’s songbird Regine Velasquez shared that she will be "shaking up" her successful “Regine Rocks” concert in April next year.



“Whenever we do a repeat we will have to change 50 percent of the repertoire. Basically ganoon pa rin but you will hear different songs this time also. At least 50 percent will be changed,” she said. “Every performance is different. You’re in a different state and its another year for me.”



Velasquez performed iconic rock tunes like "We Will Rock You," "I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing," "It's My Life," "Creep" and "What's Up” as well as OPM faves "Liwanag sa Dilim," "Hallelujah" and "Ang Huling El Bimbo."



According to the OPM veteran, she did not expect the concert , which pivots from her usual style, would be a hit.



“I think it was received pretty well. It was talked about. We didn’t think ganoon maging reception so we decided to have a repeat. It is also my birthday month,” she explained.



She went on: “It is still exciting cos it is really different from what I do. I also don’t perform ng malikot because I am a balladeer. Because I am sitting down or standing up. Hindi ako malikot sa stage. But since it's a rock concert, the energy and the music, it followed.”



Other than her highly-anticipated show, Velasquez said she is hoping to release her album “Reginefied” in the coming year.



She also teased that she may again possibly surprise fans with exciting new twists.



“Hindi ko one-expect ng Regine Rocks. So, who knows. You’ll never know,” she said.