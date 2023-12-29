MANILA -- Celebrity couple Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano shared adorable photos of their daughter Isabella Rose, who turned 1 on Thursday, December 28.

In their respective Instagram pages, they posted sweet messages for their firstborn on her special day.

Mendiola said she cannot imagine life without her baby girl, referring to her as their "little sunshine."

"Happy 1st birthday to our little girl, Rosie! I never knew I could love like this," she said. You have taught me patience, kindness, and most of all how to love unconditionally."

"Being your mother is an absolute blessing and I cannot imagine my life without you. You are my everything, my love," she added.

For his part, Manzano called Isabella Rose "our biggest blessing."

"Happy 1st birthday to the Peanut that changed our lives. Mama and I love you very much, anak," he said.

