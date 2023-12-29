Home > Entertainment Kathryn Bernardo spends holiday break with family ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 29 2023 10:51 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- Actress Kathryn Bernardo took time off from work and spent some quality time with her family. On Instagram, Bernardo shared with her 20.3 million followers photos of her bonding moments with her family. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo 🐘 (@bernardokath) She simply captioned her post with a Christmas tree emoji. Last month, Bernardo and fellow Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla made headlines after confirming that they decided to end their 11-year relationship. Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla confirm breakup Fellow celebrities, friends react to KathNiel breakup A week after their separation, Bernardo honored her mother Min for being her "best support system." Kathryn Bernardo honors mom Min for being 'best support system' Related videos: Watch more News on iWantTFC Watch more News on iWantTFC Watch more News on iWantTFC Watch more News on iWantTFC Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla. KathNiel Read More: Kathryn Bernardo Christmas Daniel Padilla KathNiel