Kathryn Bernardo spends holiday break with family

MANILA -- Actress Kathryn Bernardo took time off from work and spent some quality time with her family.

On Instagram, Bernardo shared with her 20.3 million followers photos of her bonding moments with her family.

She simply captioned her post with a Christmas tree emoji.



Last month, Bernardo and fellow Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla made headlines after confirming that they decided to end their 11-year relationship.





A week after their separation, Bernardo honored her mother Min for being her "best support system."

