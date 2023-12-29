Watch more News on iWantTFC

The all-Filipino cast of "Here Lies Love" recently came together to record a new version of a favorite Filipino Christmas song for a cause.

This came weeks after the disco musical had its final run on Broadway in New York.

'Here Lies Love' ends Broadway run

Written and remixed by "Here Lies Love" castmates Angelo Soriano and Nathan Angelo, "Pasko Na My Love" was inspired by the Filipino classic ballad "Pasko Na Sinta Ko" by Philippine music legends Francis Lardizabal and Aurelio Villafor.

"'Pasko' means Christmas, and that is something that made it special," said Soriano, "because, unfortunately, 'Here Lies Love' did not make it to Christmas, but the bridge in the song and the lyrics say: Pasko is not the same without you."

The recording session which turned into a cast reunion, allowed members to share their talents and to give back to those in need during the holidays.

“Pasko Na, My Love” is the closing song for Broadway’s Carols for a Cure 2023 – a recording project out of love, where cast members of different Broadway shows contribute a unique song for the compilation album.

Proceeds of the recording will go to Broadway Cares / Equity Fights for AIDS, a non-profit that helps people with serious illnesses such as HIV/AIDS.

Soriano, a former cast member of "Aladdin" on Broadway is also known for recording a Filipino version of "A Whole New World.

He is hopeful that "Here Lies Love” alumni can become a musical group that will take the world by storm.

"I was inspired by Pinoy Pop music," Soriano shared. "I feel like we definitely honored the style of that music, the sound of 'Here Lies Love,' and the original melodies and chord progressions of 'Pasko na Sinta Ko.'"