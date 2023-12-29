A Filipino-American understudy of "Hamilton" recently saved the day on Broadway.

As winter brings all sorts of respiratory illnesses to New Yorkers, Broadway understudies and swings, some of which are Filipinos, are the unsung heroes that make the phrase: "The show must go on” possible.

On Dec. 19, understudy Marc dela Cruz was playing the title role of Alexander Hamilton on the play's Act One.

Cast member Kyle Scatliffe, who regularly plays Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, fell sick midway through the show and had to leave at the intermission.

Dela Cruz, then, had to relinquish his role as Hamilton by Act Two, as he was the only other cast member who can take the role of Lafayette and Jefferson that night.

It came as a blessing that another ensemble member, Alexander Ferguson, was the only other actor on site who has rehearsed and was ready to play Hamilton in a moment’s notice.

It was a very unusual midway intermission role swap, but it all worked out in the end, thanks to the professionalism and skills of the Broadway actors.

Dela Cruz had shared with ABS-CBN News in 2019 how it was like working with the ensemble of Hamilton on Broadway.

"One of the best things that I discovered the first time I got to play Hamilton was the fact that even though it might feel like a big responsibility, you’re really not alone," he said.

The Fil-Am added: "Everybody is really doing this thing together. It’s a beautiful company, both on and off stage, and you can always feel the support from everybody."