The Christmas spirit and force was felt in Los Angeles' Historic Filipinotown as members of the Filipino Americans for Creative Empowerment held their annual holiday festival and toy drive.

"Coming to events like these is always inspiring to see the community because we know that groups like FACE and the HiFi Collective bring community together," said Hugo Soto Martinez, member of the LA city council, "so we can be together and share our love and many things necessary in the community."

As Santa handed out toys, his helpers this year included Fil-Am singers Ylona Garcia, Jessica Domingo, and rapper Saweetie.

This is the second time the multitalented “Icy Girl” gave Santa a hand in spreading Christmas joy.

"It feels great," said Saweetie. "I love seeing the babies the kids, them getting smiles on their face when they receive their toys and it just feels really good to give back to the community."

The Fil-Am rapper's career continues to be on the rise. In 2024, she said she has plenty to give her fans, after just announcing as an upcoming guest starring on the television series "BMF."

"For 2024 I’ll definitely be dropping my album," Saweetie added. "’m really excited. I feel like 2024 is gonna be pack with a lot of good stuff."

She continued: "It feels great and the reason I like coming back to events like this is so that kids know that if I did it, they can do it too because they need to see themselves represented in the media. It means even more to like and come back in person. Hopefully, through events, like these kids will be inspired."

Getting back to her Asian-American roots, Saweetie has just released "Feels," a collaborastion with Japanese superstar Nissy.