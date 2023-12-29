Blackpink not renewing contracts for solo activities with YG: report

K-pop girl group Blackpink. Photo: @BLACKPINK/X

The members of K-pop sensation Blackpink will no longer pursue solo activities with their original management company YG Entertainment, according to a report.

K-pop news website Soompi reported on Friday that YG has announced that Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa did not sign contracts with the label for their individual activities,

The development comes weeks after YG bared that the members renewed their contract for group activities with the agency. The length of the new team contract, however, remains unclear.

"Blackpink recently renewed their contracts with YG for their group activities and we have agreed not to proceed with additional contracts for [the members'] individual activities," YG said in the Soompi report.

"We will do our utmost to support Blackpink's activities and we will cheer on the members' individual activities with warm hearts," added the company, which debuted the group in 2016.

Last week, Jennie announced that she established Odd Atelier, a company for her solo activities.

During their initial seven-year contract with YG, Blackpink's four members have also debuted as soloists: Jennie in 2018, Rosé and Lisa in 2021, and Jisoo in 2023.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO