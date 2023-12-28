MANILA — “Reunited and it feels so good.”

This was the Instagram caption of Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian's photo of him and girlfriend Bianca Manalo posted on Friday.

Dispelling breakup rumors, the couple reunited in Vancouver, Canada after Manalo was embroiled in a controversy concerning her leaked private conversation with actor Rob Gomez.

Both Manalo and Gatchalian have addressed the issue.

The actress said she and Gomez were "friends and co-workers", and that their conversation was about a Christmas gift from Gomez.

For his part, the senator earlier posted a series of Instagram photos with the captions “No fake news will divide us apart” and “To @biancamanalo, my 2023 Christmas gift to you - I will always be by your side.”

In a text message sent to ABS-CBN News, the beauty queen-turned-actress said she flew to Vancouver to reunite with Gatchalian and spend the holidays with his family after she spent Christmas with the Manalo clan in Tokyo, Japan.

Manalo added that she and Gatchalian would next fly to Las Vegas, Nevada for New Year celebration with their relatives.