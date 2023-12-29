Andrea Brillantes (left) and Belle Mariano are part of TC Candler's 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2023. Instagram/Andrea Brillantes, Belle Mariano

MANILA — Filipina celebrities made it to the list of 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2023 by UK-based TC Candler.

Leading the pack is "Senior High" star Andrea Brillantes, who ranked 16th this year.

Also part of the list are Ivana Alawi (21st), Liza Soberano (28th), Janine Gutierrez (45th), and Belle Mariano (71st).

It is the first time for both Brillantes and Mariano to be included in the annual list, which was topped this year by Korean-American Nancy McDonie of the girl group Momoland.

Meanwhile, TC Candler also released its lineup of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2023 led by American-French actor Timothee Chalamet.

Filipino personalities who made the cut include SB19 members Ken (34th) and Josh (71st), and HORI7ON members Kyler (27th) and Reyster (58th).

Related video: