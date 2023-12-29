'A Very Good Girl' is top Netflix film in PH

MANILA -- "A Very Good Girl," which stars Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon, is currently the top trending movie in the Philippines on Netflix.

The Star Cinema film is leading the pack as of writing, as seen on the streaming platform.

On Thursday, Bernardo took to Instagram to invite her fans to watch "A Very Good Girl" on Netflix.

"In case you haven't heard yet, 'A Very Good Girl' is now streaming on Netflix. Enjoy," she said in the caption.

Directed by Petersen Vargas, "A Very Good Girl" was first released in cinemas nationwide last September 27. The movie marked the first collaboration of award-winning actors Bernardo and De Leon.

It follows the story of Philo (Bernardo), a vengeful socialite who seeks to destroy a powerful business tycoon Molly (de Leon) — the living, breathing reminder of her painful past. But in her quest for revenge, the young woman faces herself as the ultimate villain.

