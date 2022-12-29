These actors are thrilled to be part of 'Batang Quiapo'

MANILA -- Actors Ping Medina, Ronwaldo Martin, Allan Paule, and Mercedes Cabral are excited to be part of the upcoming series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" with Coco Martin, Lovi Poe, and former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio.

"Exciting 'yung, story parang makulay. Marami pang puwedeng mangyari sa paligid ng Quiapo," Paule said In a video released by show producer Dreamscape Entertainment on Wednesday.

"I am very excited. I am very proud to be part of this production. And I'm really excited to collaborate with everybody," Cabral added.

"Masaya po ako sa role ko kasi talaga namang idol ko rin po ang kuya ko," said Ronwaldo, younger brother of Coco.

For his part, Medina said that he is thankful that he and his father Pen were given the chance to be part of the upcoming project.

"Very excited ako kasi lahat ng big projects ni Coco nandoon ako eh. Thankful ako kasi lalo na pinili niya rin 'yung erpats ko si Pen Medina. So first time naming magkakaroon ng regular na TV show na araw-araw," Ping shared.

It was just last July when Medina's family sought help for Pen's spine surgery. He was diagnosed with Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD).

“FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” is targeted for a 2023 release.

