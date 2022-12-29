Nadine Lustre in viral memes years apart.

MANILA — "2023 na, amaccana accla."

Award-winning actress Nadine Lustre has updated her "new year" meme that went viral in 2017.

In a tweet, a netizen posted a photo of Lustre talking to the press with her mouth wide open after her win as Best Actress in the recent Metro Manila Film Festival for her performance in "Deleter".

I think this is the “2023 na amaccana accla” pic https://t.co/SpnQBkfAM1 — Nadine Lustre (@hello_nadine) December 29, 2022

In response, Lustre branded the photo as an update to her viral meme that has been going in circles for years.

"I think this is the '2023 na amaccana accla' pic," Lustre responded to the tweet.

"Amaccana accla" is a phrase usually used in the LGBT community to condemn fellow members for their problematic actions.

As of writing, Lustre's tweet has more than 8,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets.

In 2017, Lustre reacted to rumors that she and her former boyfriend, actor James Reid, are already living together.

"There are younger couples -- mas young pa sa akin [who are already living together]," she continued. "It's normal na eh. Come on, guys, it's 2017!" she said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Her photo with the quote "C'mon, guys. It's 2017" went viral and found immortality when used on New Year's Eve in 2018.

Related video: