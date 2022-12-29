LOOK: Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna bring Elias to Paris

MANILA – After recently going on a trip with just the two of them, Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay made sure they brought along with them the actress’ son Elias for their next trip.

As seen in their Instagram pages, the family of three are now currently in Paris for what appears to be the beginning of another European tour.

“Point of Entry #France,” Adarna captioned their photo with the popular Eiffel Tower in the background.

It remains to be seen what other places or countries the three are visiting in this vacation.

Ramsay and Adarna tied the knot in a luxurious mountain resort in Bataan on Nov. 11 last year, just months after they confirmed they were dating.

Elias is Adarna’s son with her ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz.

In a previous interview, Cruz said he is grateful that Elias has another father figure in Ramsay, who he credits as playing a big role on why his son is growing up as a responsible kid.