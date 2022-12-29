'A Soldier's Heart' to air on more ABS-CBN platforms

MANILA -- The action drama series "A Soldier's Heart" will be available on more ABS-CBN platforms starting next year.

On Wednesday, show producer RCD Narratives announced that the show starring Gerald Anderson will air on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWantTFC starting January 2 at 3:45 p.m.

It was originally aired on the Kapamilya Channel in 2020.

"A Soldier's Heart" centers on a family whose members end up on opposing ends of an armed conflict.

Joining Anderson in the series are Nash Aguas, Yves Flores, Jerome Ponce, Elmo Magalona, and Carlo Aquino.

