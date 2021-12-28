MANILA—Actress Alexa Ilacad said she did not expect the outpouring of support that went her way during her “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) stint and now that she has returned to the “outside world.”

Ilacad, 21, a former child star, stayed for a total of 71 days in the ongoing celebrity edition of “PBB.” She was evicted last Sunday along with music newcomer KD Estrada after garnering the lowest combined votes to save and votes to evict.

On Instagram on Tuesday, Ilacad said she was “overwhelmed” by the warm welcome she has received since exiting the famous yellow house.

“I entered Pinoy Big Brother armed with nothing but my hopes & dreams, and I left the house gaining so much more! Each time I was saved during nominations, I had an inkling that there were people who were rooting for me. But I HAD NO IDEA just how much you all tirelessly moved heaven and earth for me until I finally got out. To say that I am overwhelmed with the outpouring of love is an understatement,” she wrote.

Ilacad was saved from eviction 4 times prior to her exit.

“Since Day 1, I have done nothing but show my true colors, and I am so very thankful to you for having my back and for loving me — the REAL ME — flaws and struggles and all,” she said.

Ilacad enumerated the fan groups that were formed during her “PBB” stint, expressing gratitude to each of them. She also thanked her friends, showbiz colleagues, and family who supported her, as well as the ABS-CBN management.

“Thank you for never giving up on me and for being my source of strength and motivation. I may not have won the title, but as many of you have said, I have won the hearts of THE TAONG BAYAN. And that is more than enough to make me feel like the Big Winner,” she said.

Addressing Big Brother, Ilacad wrote: “Thank you, Kuya, for accepting me as your housemate. PBB has moved, challenged, and molded me in the most unfathomable ways. It pushed me out of my comfort zone and encouraged me to open up my heart and myself to others. I will always look back on this time with nothing but immense gratitude, and I will carry it all in my heart — the good, the bad, and the beautiful.”

Ilacad also had a message for her fellow housemates — five of whom remain inside the house, and are in the running to become the two winners. Aside from the actress, 11 others have been evicted.

“To my fellow housemates, most especially the awesome people who became my real family, I’m just a call away,” she said.

“My PBB journey has officially ended but the real adventure is only just beginning! I hope you'll still be with me all the way! - Love always, ang Smartista Unica Hija ng Pasig city!”

