WATCH: Warner Bros. drops new 'The Batman' trailer

MANILA -- The new trailer for the much-awaited movie "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson as the iconic caped crusader, has been released.

Warner Bros. dropped the trailer, titled "The Bat and the Cat," on Monday. It shows the relationship of Batman and Catwoman, with the latter portrayed by Zoe Kravitz.

It also gave a glimpse of the film's main villain Riddler (Paul Dano).

Joining Pattinson, Kravitz, and Dano in Gotham are Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, Peter Sarsgaard as D.A. Gil Colson, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

Last year, the production for the new film had to shut down midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before halting anew when Pattinson was reported to have contracted the virus.