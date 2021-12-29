MANILA -- The performance video for the song "No Stopping You Remix," featuring the P-pop supergroup SB19 and singer-actress Jayda, has been released.

The almost four-minute video of the remix version of "No Stopping You," the theme for Star Cinema's "Love at First Stream," is now available on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

Watch more on iWantTFC

"No Stopping You" is written and composed by Richard “Putito Chief” Salazar. It is arranged, mixed, and mastered by Theo Martel, and produced by ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo.

The song encourages the idea of being unstoppable in pursuing dreams, keeping the fire burning to achieve goals, and never letting mistakes define who someone is.

"Love at First Stream," meanwhile, is now showing in cinemas nationwide. The film directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina is one of the official entries in this year's Metro Manila Film Festival.



“Love At First Stream” follows the love stories of Magumi (Kaori Oinuma) and Gino (Jeremiah Lisbo), and Vilma (Daniela Stranner) and Tupe (Anthony Jennings), who meet through online streaming.