MANILA — Actress-singer Nadine Lustre stressed Wednesday the importance of teaching environmentalism amid calamities.

Lustre, together with her rumored boyfriend, businessman Christophe Bariou, have been leading relief operations in Siargao, one of the worst-hit areas by super typhoon Odette.

In a series of tweets, the actress joined the call to “Save The Mangroves” as a way to prevent flooding in areas near bodies of water.

She then called for putting environmentalism in school curriculums.

“Environmentalism should be a curriculum in school,” Lustre said in a series of tweets.

“Like it should be taught at a very young age + continuously so kids grow up being aware and compassionate with everything that coexists with us,” she added.

Lustre is known for being vocal to various causes like saving the environment and fighting for LGBT rights.