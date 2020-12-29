LOOK: Matteo, Sarah bond with singer's cousins

MANILA – Sarah Geronimo was able to spend some quality time with her cousins from her mother’s side of the family just before the year ends.

Photos from their get-together were shared on social media by Geronimo’s Tua cousins.

Based on their posts, Geronimo and her husband Matteo Guidicelli hosted the singer’s cousins at their new home.

They were all smiles in the pictures, with the couple’s dogs even joining them in some snaps.

Geronimo and Guidicelli tied the knot on February 20 this year.

Going by reports of their clandestine wedding, the ceremony was supposedly kept secret even from Geronimo’s parents, amid continued speculation that they disapprove of Guidicelli.

While their wedding may have been marred by an altercation that made headlines, Guidicelli previously said in an interview that he still considers it “the best day of my life.”

When asked if he would have done things differently, Guidicelli said: “Of course, my dream was to really have a wedding-wedding. Actually, a military wedding was my dream with all my relatives, friends, people who have been with me since day one. Her naman, very private. She really wanted it private, solemn with just family and loved ones.”

But when it was pointed out that Geronimo’s family wasn’t at the ceremony, Guidicelli said: “Of course [her family attending] would have completed my wife’s dream. In God’s time, [we are] positive, things will heal. Things will be better.”

According to the actor, he hasn’t lost hope that he and Geronimo will reunite with the singer’s family one day, and they will be able to have a conversation while sharing a meal.

“I imagine that all the time. Not just for me, but obviously primarily for my wife and also my family, my parents. I believe our parents raised us up and worked so hard for us that one day, we could marry a woman or a man, and two families would combine. You know, having drinks together, pasta together. I think that’s our family’s dream. So 'yun. One day, it will happen,” he said.

If there is anything he wants to let his parents-in-law know about their married life, Guidicelli said it is the fact that they are happy together.

“We are extremely happy. Sarah is beautiful. Sarah is amazing. Sarah is independent. She’s happy,” he said.

