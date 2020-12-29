Kim Chiu thanks Xian Lim for Boracay trip with her family

MANILA -- Kim Chiu took to social media to thank her boyfriend, Xian Lim, for their trip to Boracay with the actress' family.

In an "appreciation post" on Instagram, Chiu thanked the actor "for making this trip possible."

"Plus thank you for keeping up with the Chius! Kahit isang barangay kami," she said, citing her big family. "You know how much this means to me, seeing my fam happy."

"You're the best," she added. "Thank you!"

Replying in the comments section, Lim told Chiu: "Awww. Kaka-miss naman! Tara, alis ulit!"

In a previous post, Chiu said she is thankful for "the gift of family."

"This year may be challenging, but I get through by having them with me," she said.

It was in 2018 when Chiu first confirmed her relationship with Lim.

The two last worked together in the ABS-CBN series "Love Thy Woman," which ended last September.

Related video: